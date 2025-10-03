Brokerages Set Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) PT at $34.75

Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 116.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 408,680 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 58.3% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 298,084 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 36.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tamboran Resources by 1,471.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter.
Tamboran Resources stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tamboran Resources has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $500.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.32.
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
