Reviewing Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Agri Bank China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agri Bank China and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agri Bank China $195.64 billion 1.19 $39.24 billion $2.59 6.42 Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.46 6.76

Get Agri Bank China alerts:

Agri Bank China has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi. Agri Bank China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agri Bank China 20.80% 9.26% 0.65% Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.30% 17.19% 1.55%

Dividends

This table compares Agri Bank China and Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Agri Bank China pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Agri Bank China pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Agri Bank China has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Agri Bank China

(Get Free Report)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

(Get Free Report)

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for Agri Bank China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agri Bank China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.