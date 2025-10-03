1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $121.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $124.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

