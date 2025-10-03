Financial Analysis: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) versus Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Shangri-La Asia”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.41 billion 4.40 $289.00 million $4.28 18.95 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shangri-La Asia.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 23.10% 60.79% 8.56% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Shangri-La Asia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 11 0 2.92 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $106.98, suggesting a potential upside of 31.92%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Dividends

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Shangri-La Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Shangri-La Asia on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides management services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

