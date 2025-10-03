Ventas (NYSE:VTR) CEO Peter Bulgarelli Sells 2,554 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,446.88. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VTR opened at $69.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.92, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.68 and a 12 month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 446.51%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

