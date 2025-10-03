Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $287.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $266.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

