First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Bruce Mcanally Purchases 31,056 Shares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mcanally acquired 31,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $250,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 207,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,468. The trade was a 17.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FGBI opened at $7.86 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.37.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The bank reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.41). First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

