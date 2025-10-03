Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Mark Tompkins Sells 25,000 Shares

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,890,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,791,935.81. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aeluma Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.77 million and a P/E ratio of -70.21. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeluma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALMU. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aeluma in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Aeluma in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Aeluma Company Profile

Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.

Featured Stories

