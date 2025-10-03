Aeluma (NASDAQ:ALMU) Major Shareholder Mark Tompkins Sells 25,000 Shares

Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Tompkins sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $439,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,890,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,791,935.81. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aeluma Trading Down 1.9%
Shares of NASDAQ ALMU opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.77 million and a P/E ratio of -70.21. Aeluma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeluma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALMU. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aeluma during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMU
Aeluma Company Profile
Aeluma, Inc develops optoelectronic and electronic devices in the United States. The company manufactures semiconductor materials and chips using compound semiconductors on diameter substrates that are used to manufacture mass market microelectronics. It offers its devices for use in mobile, automotive, AI, defence and aerospace, communication, AR/VR, and HPC applications, as well as laser emitters, transistors for integrated circuits, quantum photonic circuits, and solar cells applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeluma
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeluma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeluma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.