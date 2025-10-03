Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 10,000 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

