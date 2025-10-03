Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 70.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Chubb by 9.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 8.1% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.24.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1%

CB stock opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

