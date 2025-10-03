Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $100.65 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.64.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

