Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cencora were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cencora by 232.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,639 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Cencora by 15.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 10.7% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,478,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,460. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,993 shares of company stock valued at $16,292,923. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $315.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.82.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.25.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

