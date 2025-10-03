Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider James Shaughnessy Sells 7,500 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Docusign by 37.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

