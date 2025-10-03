Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) CFO Sells $335,948.92 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,038 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $335,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 418,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,663.34. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 3.7%

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $269.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 88,155 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

