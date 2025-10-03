Vicus Capital Invests $288,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.36. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $3,845,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

Virtu Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

