Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,879,824,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after buying an additional 2,297,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after buying an additional 753,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,911,000 after buying an additional 783,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,308,000 after buying an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CMS opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.97 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

