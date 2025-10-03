Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,295,000 after purchasing an additional 238,679 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.43%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

