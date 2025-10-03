Verus Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.05 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.28.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

