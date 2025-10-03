iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG Shares Acquired by Compass Planning Associates Inc

Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMCG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $902,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.