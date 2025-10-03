Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $18.42 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,579 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for about 2.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $192.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 target price on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

