Synergy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,470 Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 74,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Evergy Stock Down 0.2%

EVRG opened at $76.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

