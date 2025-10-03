Compass Planning Associates Inc Buys 23,260 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Compass Planning Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compass Planning Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.79.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

