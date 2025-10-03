Mattern Capital Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Syntax Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.47.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

