Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after acquiring an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,215,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after acquiring an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after acquiring an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Mizuho raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,030.17 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,040.23. The company has a market cap of $405.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $799.72 and a 200 day moving average of $750.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

