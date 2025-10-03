Mattern Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 76,453 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.16 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

