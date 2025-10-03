iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.
