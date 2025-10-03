iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 23,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.