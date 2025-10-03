Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $50.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.5714.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $594.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.39. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.42.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $28.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 49.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,482.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

