Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.9091.

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

NYSE ST opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The company had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $82,380.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,376.30. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 446.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

