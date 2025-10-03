West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 11,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

