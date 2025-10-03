Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 199,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 209,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

