Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP is West Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 613,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,532 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $21,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $38.16. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

