Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,440 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.