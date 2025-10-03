Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Position Lessened by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 10.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $60,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101,633.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 69,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BND stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

