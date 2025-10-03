Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 1,664 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.9% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

