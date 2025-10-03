South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Shares Down 23.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report) were down 23.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 238,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 39,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.
About South Star Battery Metals
South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.
