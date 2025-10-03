Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Stock Position Lowered by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. The trade was a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $259,351,606. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PANW stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $210.39. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.