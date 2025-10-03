Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $75.38 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,914 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $75,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $29,584,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880.40. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673,726 shares of company stock worth $215,816,143. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $121.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day moving average is $127.60. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.88 and a 52-week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $124.00 target price on shares of Airbnb and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.