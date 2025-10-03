William Carson Buys 4,115 Shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William Carson purchased 4,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,550.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $128,283. The trade was a 10.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.36. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 212.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

