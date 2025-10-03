Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,628 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $110,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of Progressive by 87.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 414,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $2,223,719.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,061,917.04. This trade represents a 21.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2%

PGR opened at $243.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $261.09.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

