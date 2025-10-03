Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Short Interest Update

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SAMM stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Institutional Trading of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strategas Macro Momentum ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 9.51% of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative.

