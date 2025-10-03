Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMM) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2025

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SAMM stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Strategas Macro Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41.

Institutional Trading of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Strategas Macro Momentum ETF stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SAMMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 9.51% of Strategas Macro Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Strategas Macro Momentum ETF (SAMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund primarily invests in 20-50 US equities selected through a tactical, macro momentum approach that looks for strong technical, momentum, and relative strength characteristics. The actively managed fund aims for a more defensive posture when the indicators turn negative.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategas Macro Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategas Macro Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.