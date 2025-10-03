Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares during the period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

