Clarity Financial LLC Sells 28 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Afbi LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after buying an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after buying an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after buying an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $616.48.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

