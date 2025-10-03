Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and MidCap Financial Investment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $2.39 billion 5.92 $399.71 million $5.94 33.86 MidCap Financial Investment $108.70 million 10.27 $98.82 million $1.08 11.07

Volatility & Risk

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than MidCap Financial Investment. MidCap Financial Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.1% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 16.46% 23.75% 14.21% MidCap Financial Investment 30.60% 10.44% 4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Houlihan Lokey and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 0 3 3 0 2.50 MidCap Financial Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus target price of $210.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 12.04%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 140.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats MidCap Financial Investment on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as advise financial sponsors on various transactions. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations, and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

