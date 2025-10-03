VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Africa Index ETF (NYSEARCA:AFK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,200 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the August 31st total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Africa Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Africa Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get VanEck Africa Index ETF alerts:

VanEck Africa Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AFK opened at $24.36 on Friday. VanEck Africa Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.03.

About VanEck Africa Index ETF

The VanEck Africa Index ETF (AFK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS GDP Africa index, a GDP and market-cap-weighted index of companies generating a majority of their revenues in Africa. AFK was launched on Jul 10, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Africa Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.