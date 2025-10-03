Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 385,400 shares, a growth of 498.4% from the August 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.