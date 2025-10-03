Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 109.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

