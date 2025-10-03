Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 115,987.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 12,402,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392,130 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 723.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 528,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 757,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

