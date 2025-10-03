Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach Sells 1,066 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $32,736.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,753.33. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.1%

DBX opened at $29.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.67. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $625.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,202,000 after acquiring an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

