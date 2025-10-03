lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Nicole Neuburger Sells 615 Shares of Stock

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $178.20 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On lululemon athletica

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,344,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

