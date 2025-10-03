Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.93 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

